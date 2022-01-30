Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
