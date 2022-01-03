Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.