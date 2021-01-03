 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert