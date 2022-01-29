 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

