Statesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
