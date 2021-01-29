Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.