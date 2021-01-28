Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
