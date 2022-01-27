 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

