Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcaste…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds light and v…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The ar…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Mo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's lo…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach t…