 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert