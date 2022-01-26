 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

