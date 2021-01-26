This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine …
For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket th…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcaste…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Mo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures wi…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's lo…