Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Local Weather

