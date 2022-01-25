Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.