Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
