Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

