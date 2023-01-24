This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
