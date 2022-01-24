 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

