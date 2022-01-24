For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
