Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Local Weather

