This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
