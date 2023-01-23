For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
