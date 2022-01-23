 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

