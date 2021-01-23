Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.