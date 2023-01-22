For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
