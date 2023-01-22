 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

