 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert