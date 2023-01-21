 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

