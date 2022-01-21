Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's w…
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecaste…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 19 degrees is today's low. The Statesville area should see …
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 d…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds li…