 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert