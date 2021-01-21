Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.