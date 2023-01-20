Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
