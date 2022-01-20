This evening in Statesville: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's w…
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degr…
It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecaste…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 19 degrees is today's low. The Statesville area should see …
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 d…