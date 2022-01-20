 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

