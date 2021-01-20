Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
