Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.