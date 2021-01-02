This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are ex…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. We will…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The forecast is cal…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. T…
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degree…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is show…