 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert