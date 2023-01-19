This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Stat…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's to…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…