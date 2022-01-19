This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
