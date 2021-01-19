For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees t…
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 d…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Fr…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with…
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorro…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will …
Statesville's evening forecast: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's lo…