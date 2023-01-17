Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.