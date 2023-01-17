Statesville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
