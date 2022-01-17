Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
