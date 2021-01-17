This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
