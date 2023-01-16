For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
