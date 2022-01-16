 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It will be a cold day in Statesville Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

