This evening's outlook for Statesville: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It will be a cold day in Statesville Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degr…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's w…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degr…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inc…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…