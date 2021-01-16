 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

