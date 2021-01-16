This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
