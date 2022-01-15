 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

