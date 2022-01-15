Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Ra…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degr…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It …