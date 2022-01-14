Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.