Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Friday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
