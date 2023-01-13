 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

