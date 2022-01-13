 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

