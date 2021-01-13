 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

