For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
