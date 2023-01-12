This evening in Statesville: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Friday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Statesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
