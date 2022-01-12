Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Ra…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tod…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesvil…