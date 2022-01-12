 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

