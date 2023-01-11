 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

