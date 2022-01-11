Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.