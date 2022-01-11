Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
