Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville resident…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tod…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in State…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low.…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing in the evening. Partial clearing late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. C…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees to…