Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

