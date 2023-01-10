Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.