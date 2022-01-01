 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

